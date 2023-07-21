Red Hot Chili Peppers at London Tottenham Stadium: timings, setlist and everything you need to know

RHCP are performing one of two UK shows in London on Friday

It’s a big day for members of the Rockinfreakapotamus fan club in London. Tonight (Friday July 21) the Red Hot Chili Peppers are heading to north London to rock out Tottenham’s London Stadium. One of only two UK shows, you don’t want to miss this rare chance to see the Chili Peppers IRL. This is all the information about the show today.

What time do doors open for the Red Hot Chili Peppers at Tottenham Hotspur?

Doors open at the Tottenham Stadium at 4.30pm.

What time will the Red Hot Chili Peppers come on stage?

The Peppers haven’t released their official stage time, but they’re likely to come on at around 8.45 pm.

What’s the full setlist?

The band hasn’t given away an official setlist either, but they have been playing similar songs across their world tour. The show is likely to go something like this:

Intro Jam Around the World Universally Speaking Snow ((Hey Oh)) Here Ever After Blood Sugar Sex Magik Eddie I Like Dirt Throw Away Your Television Reach Out Soul to Squeeze Suck My Kiss Carry Me Home Californication Black Summer By the Way I Could Have Lied Give It Away

Who is supporting the Red Hot Chili Peppers?

Supporting the ‘Californication’ singers at Tottenham Hotspur stadium are hip-hop group The Roots and dream pop singer/songwriter King Princess.

Are there any tickets left?

There are a few last-minute tickets being flogged on Ticketmaster. Standing will set you back a pretty penny, costing £200, but some seats are going for £90.

What’s the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium bag policy?

The north London venue doesn't allow any bags bigger than an A4 piece of paper (21cm x 30cm), which means no backpacks. As with most gigs, illegal items like fireworks, knives or drugs aren't allowed, but you can use your common sense for that. The stadium also doesn't allow flag poles longer than 1m, or flags or banners bigger than 250cm on their longest side.

Will the train strikes impact transport to and from Tottenham Stadium?

If you're coming from outside London, your travel to the gig might be scuppered by train strikes taking place on July 20 and 22. Thankfully there is no industrial action on the actual concert day, but there may be a slight hangover from the days before. Read our explainer on the UK-wide strikes to get the full lowdown.

