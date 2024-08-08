[title]
Enjoy eating and drinking somewhere chic? Well these are the awards for you.
The nominations for the 2024 Restaurant and Bar Design Awards have just been announced, and a host of lovely London spots are up for prizes. The ceremony will take place in Barcelona, Spain on October 31.
The awards are in their 16th year, and celebrate places that look absolutely fabulous, darling. The judging panel is made up of industry names across design, architecture, hospitality and lifestyle media. The categories are fittingly fancy, with awards going to the best ceiling and the best use of colour, as well as for the best looking cafe and for lighting.
See below for a full list of London nominations, and may the fittest restaurant win!
Ceiling
- Tasha’s, Battersea
- Brooklands by Claude Bosi, Hyde Park
- Los Mochis, City
Hotel (for a hospitality space in a hotel)
- Yopo Bar, Fitzrovia
- Revery, Park Lane
- Paper Moon, Whitehall
- Brooklands by Claude Bosi, Hyde Park
Colour
- The BoTree Bar, Marylebone
- Ixchel, Chelsea
Cafe
- Castiglione, Trafalgar Square
Multiple (for chain restaurants)
- The Alchemist, Victoria
- Los Mochis, City
In Another Space (for hospitality spaces in anything, from ships to airports, museums to burger vans and trains to cinemas)
- Bounce, Battersea
- Forza Wine at The National Theatre, South Bank
- Searcys, Battersea
- Juno, Notting Hill
Visual Identity
- The Spy Bar, Whitehall
Standalone (not part of a chain)
- Ixchel, Chelsea
- The Campaner, Chelsea
- Meat The Fish, Chelsea
- Azzurra, Chelsea
- Claridge's Restaurant, Mayfair
- Morchella, Clerkenwell
- Riviera, St James’s
- Juno, Notting Hill
Lighting
- Revery, Park Lane
- NYX, Holborn
Alfresco & Biophilic Design (design with a connection to nature/the outdoors)
- San Carlo, St James’s
- Los Mochis, City
Murals and Graffiti
- Ixchel, Chelsea
- Los Mochis, City
Surface Interiors
- 42, Mayfair
- Riviera, St James's
- Ixchel, Chelsea
Heritage Building
- Morchella, Clerkenwell
- Paper Moon, Whitehall
Club/Night Venue
- NYX, Holborn
Small Space
- Searcys, Battersea
- Juno, Notting Hill
Luxury
- Riviera, St James’s
- Brooklands by Claude Bosi, Hyde Park
- Los Mochis, City
Winners of each category will also be considered for Best Europe Restaurant/Bar, Best Overall Restaurant and Best Overall Bar.
