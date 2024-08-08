Subscribe
Restaurant and Bar Design Awards 2024: All the London restaurants and bars nominated

The annual celebration of the fittest hospitality venues in the world is here – and 24 London institutions made the cut

Leonie Cooper
Leonie Cooper
Food and Drink Editor, Time Out London
Claridge's
Claridge's
Enjoy eating and drinking somewhere chic? Well these are the awards for you.

The nominations for the 2024 Restaurant and Bar Design Awards have just been announced, and a host of lovely London spots are up for prizes. The ceremony will take place in Barcelona, Spain on October 31.

The awards are in their 16th year, and celebrate places that look absolutely fabulous, darling. The judging panel is made up of industry names across design, architecture, hospitality and lifestyle media. The categories are fittingly fancy, with awards going to the best ceiling and the best use of colour, as well as for the best looking cafe and for lighting.

See below for a full list of London nominations, and may the fittest restaurant win!

Ceiling

  • Tasha’s, Battersea
  • Brooklands by Claude Bosi, Hyde Park
  • Los Mochis, City

Hotel (for a hospitality space in a hotel)

  • Yopo Bar, Fitzrovia
  • Revery, Park Lane
  • Paper Moon, Whitehall
  • Brooklands by Claude Bosi, Hyde Park

Colour

  • The BoTree Bar, Marylebone
  • Ixchel, Chelsea

Cafe

  • Castiglione, Trafalgar Square

Multiple (for chain restaurants)

  • The Alchemist, Victoria
  • Los Mochis, City

In Another Space (for hospitality spaces in anything, from ships to airports, museums to burger vans and trains to cinemas)

  • Bounce, Battersea
  • Forza Wine at The National Theatre, South Bank
  • Searcys, Battersea
  • Juno, Notting Hill

Visual Identity

  • The Spy Bar, Whitehall

Standalone (not part of a chain)

  • Ixchel, Chelsea
  • The Campaner, Chelsea
  • Meat The Fish, Chelsea
  • Azzurra, Chelsea
  • Claridge's Restaurant, Mayfair
  • Morchella, Clerkenwell
  • Riviera, St James’s
  • Juno, Notting Hill

Lighting

  • Revery, Park Lane
  • NYX, Holborn

Alfresco & Biophilic Design (design with a connection to nature/the outdoors)

  • San Carlo, St James’s
  • Los Mochis, City

Murals and Graffiti 

  • Ixchel, Chelsea
  • Los Mochis, City

Surface Interiors 

  • 42, Mayfair
  • Riviera, St James's
  • Ixchel, Chelsea

Heritage Building

  • Morchella, Clerkenwell
  • Paper Moon, Whitehall

Club/Night Venue

  • NYX, Holborn

Small Space

  • Searcys, Battersea
  • Juno, Notting Hill

Luxury

  • Riviera, St James’s
  • Brooklands by Claude Bosi, Hyde Park
  • Los Mochis, City

Winners of each category will also be considered for Best Europe Restaurant/Bar, Best Overall Restaurant and Best Overall Bar.

