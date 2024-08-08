Enjoy eating and drinking somewhere chic? Well these are the awards for you.

The nominations for the 2024 Restaurant and Bar Design Awards have just been announced, and a host of lovely London spots are up for prizes. The ceremony will take place in Barcelona, Spain on October 31.

The awards are in their 16th year, and celebrate places that look absolutely fabulous, darling. The judging panel is made up of industry names across design, architecture, hospitality and lifestyle media. The categories are fittingly fancy, with awards going to the best ceiling and the best use of colour, as well as for the best looking cafe and for lighting.

See below for a full list of London nominations, and may the fittest restaurant win!

Ceiling

Tasha’s, Battersea

Brooklands by Claude Bosi, Hyde Park

Los Mochis, City

Hotel (for a hospitality space in a hotel)

Yopo Bar, Fitzrovia

Revery, Park Lane

Paper Moon, Whitehall

Brooklands by Claude Bosi, Hyde Park

Colour

The BoTree Bar, Marylebone

Ixchel, Chelsea

Cafe

Castiglione, Trafalgar Square

Multiple (for chain restaurants)

The Alchemist, Victoria

Los Mochis, City

In Another Space (for hospitality spaces in anything, from ships to airports, museums to burger vans and trains to cinemas)

Bounce, Battersea

Forza Wine at The National Theatre, South Bank

Searcys, Battersea

Juno, Notting Hill

Visual Identity

The Spy Bar, Whitehall

Standalone (not part of a chain)

Ixchel, Chelsea

The Campaner, Chelsea

Meat The Fish, Chelsea

Azzurra, Chelsea

Claridge's Restaurant, Mayfair

Morchella, Clerkenwell

Riviera, St James’s

Juno, Notting Hill

Lighting

Revery, Park Lane

NYX, Holborn

Alfresco & Biophilic Design (design with a connection to nature/the outdoors)

San Carlo, St James’s

Los Mochis, City

Murals and Graffiti

Ixchel, Chelsea

Los Mochis, City

Surface Interiors

42, Mayfair

Riviera, St James's

Ixchel, Chelsea

Heritage Building

Morchella, Clerkenwell

Paper Moon, Whitehall

Club/Night Venue

NYX, Holborn

Small Space

Searcys, Battersea

Juno, Notting Hill

Luxury

Riviera, St James’s

Brooklands by Claude Bosi, Hyde Park

Los Mochis, City

Winners of each category will also be considered for Best Europe Restaurant/Bar, Best Overall Restaurant and Best Overall Bar.

