Photograph: Tada Images / Shutterstock.com

Resy, one of London’s favourite restaurant booking platforms, is shutting down

After seven years, the popular last-minute booking app is ending its UK operations

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
Those of you that love a faff-free, last-minute restaurant bookings, we come bearing tremendously sad news. Booking platform Resy, which can currently be used to book all kinds of restos across London, is completely shutting down its UK operations later this year. 

While Resy certainly isn’t exclusive to London, there’s no denying that it’s become a fixture of booking restaurants in the capital. Countless eateries are available on the platform, from beloved local bistros and Michelin-starred estabs to London’s trendiest new spots.

The platform is renowned for its last-minute table alerts, where punters can pounce upon others’ cancellations at booked-up restaurants. The feature doesn’t just help customers get into exclusive restaurants – it also ensures restos don’t lose so much income through no-shows.

Resy was founded in America in 2014 and brought over to the UK in 2017. The platform has said it is pulling out of the UK in favour of its American and Canadian markets, and that it will cease operations here by August 31 2024.  

A Resy spokesperson told the Caterer: ‘Resy has been proud to work with many of the best restaurants in the UK and to be a trusted resource for diners. 

‘However, after much consideration, Resy will close its business in the UK and focus on its US and Canadian operations.’

So, only just over six months left to make the most of Resy’s guides, offers and last-min bookings! Check out Resy’s full offerings (while you still can) here.

