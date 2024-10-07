Revealed: all the tube stations that are also listed buildings

[title]
Did you know that a whopping 77 out of 272 tube stations in London have listed status? That means that almost one third of all Underground status are protected because of their historic architecture, which is pretty impressive.
London’s tube stations range from Grade II, meaning a building is of special interest and protected from developement, to Grade I, meaning a building is exceptional national importance and is considered to be of special architectural, historical, or cultural interest. Only two tube stations have prestigious Grade I protection. And we bet you’re itching to find out which stations have been given which status.
So without much further ado, these are all the listed tube stations in London.
Every listed tube station in London
Grade I-listed
- Bank
- St James’s Park
Grade II*-listed
- Arnos Grove
- Baker Street
- Moorgate
- Oakwood
- Southgate
- Sudbury Town
Grade II-listed
- Acton Town
- Aldgate East
- Aldwych (closed)
- Balham
- Barking
- Barkingside
- Barons Court
- Belsize Park
- Boston Manor
- Bounds Green
- Bow Road
- Brent Cross
- Caledonian Road
- Chalk Farm
- Chesham
- Chiswick Park
- Clapham Common
- Clapham South
- Cockfosters
- Colliers Wood
- Covent Garden
- Ealing Common
- Earl's Court
- Eastcote
- East Finchley
- East Ham
- Farringdon
- Fulham Broadway
- Gloucester Road
- Great Portland Street
- Green Park
- Harrow and Wealdstone (x2 - twice listed)
- Hendon Central
- Holloway Road
- Hounslow West
- Kennington
- Kew Gardens
- Kilburn Park
- Leicester Square
- Loughton
- Maida Vale
- Moorgate
- Mornington Crescent
- North Ealing
- Northfields
- Notting Hill Gate
- Osterley
- Oxford Circus (x2)
- Paddington (Circle, District)
- Park Royal
- Perivale
- Piccadilly Circus
- Rayner's Lane
- Redbridge
- Ruislip
- Russell Square
- South Kensington
- South Wimbledon
- St John's Wood
- Sudbury Hill
- Tooting Bec
- Tooting Broadway
- Turnpike Lane
- Uxbridge
- Watford
- West Acton
- West Brompton
- Willesden Green
- Wood Green
