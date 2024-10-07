Revealed: all the tube stations that are also listed buildings

Did you know that a whopping 77 out of 272 tube stations in London have listed status? That means that almost one third of all Underground status are protected because of their historic architecture, which is pretty impressive.

London’s tube stations range from Grade II, meaning a building is of special interest and protected from developement, to Grade I, meaning a building is exceptional national importance and is considered to be of special architectural, historical, or cultural interest. Only two tube stations have prestigious Grade I protection. And we bet you’re itching to find out which stations have been given which status.

So without much further ado, these are all the listed tube stations in London.

Every listed tube station in London

Grade I-listed

Bank

St James’s Park

Grade II*-listed

Arnos Grove

Baker Street

Moorgate

Oakwood

Southgate

Sudbury Town

Grade II-listed

Acton Town

Aldgate East

Aldwych (closed)

Balham

Barking

Barkingside

Barons Court

Belsize Park

Boston Manor

Bounds Green

Bow Road

Brent Cross

Caledonian Road

Chalk Farm

Chesham

Chiswick Park

Clapham Common

Clapham South

Cockfosters

Colliers Wood

Covent Garden

Ealing Common

Earl's Court

Eastcote

East Finchley

East Ham

Farringdon

Fulham Broadway

Gloucester Road

Great Portland Street

Green Park

Harrow and Wealdstone (x2 - twice listed)

Hendon Central

Holloway Road

Hounslow West

Kennington

Kew Gardens

Kilburn Park

Leicester Square

Loughton

Maida Vale

Moorgate

Mornington Crescent

North Ealing

Northfields

Notting Hill Gate

Osterley

Oxford Circus (x2)

Paddington (Circle, District)

Park Royal

Perivale

Piccadilly Circus

Rayner's Lane

Redbridge

Ruislip

Russell Square

South Kensington

South Wimbledon

St John's Wood

Sudbury Hill

Tooting Bec

Tooting Broadway

Turnpike Lane

Uxbridge

Watford

West Acton

West Brompton

Willesden Green

Wood Green

