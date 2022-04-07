London
London skyline from Kensington
Photograph: Shutterstock / Teuchter

Revealed: how much it costs to rent a flat in each London borough

How expensive is the average rent in your area?

Chiara Wilkinson
Written by
Chiara Wilkinson
Listen, you don’t need us to tell you that living in London is spenny. But seeing the cold, hard, numbers can still be pretty eye-watering. 

Research by estate agents Hamptons has revealed the average cost of renting a flat in each London borough, and damn, some of it ain’t pretty.

Topping the chart of pricey places to live is (probably unsurprisingly) Kensington and Chelsea, where it costs an average of £3,960 per calendar month to rent a flat. Close behind is Westminster, where it costs an average of £3,870 per month to rent. In third place, and costing significantly less, is the City of London, where flats cost an average of £2,760 per month in rent. 

london average rent
Image: Hamptons

The east London boroughs of Tower Hamlets and Hackney, both popular with young people, have average rents of £2,280 and £2,130 per month, respectively. Meanwhile, the cheapest place to rent in the capital is Havering, where rent costs an average of £1,170 per month – just behind Bexley at £1,200 per month.

With hikes in energy bills, council tax, and broadband, not to mention inflated prices of food and travel, it’s likely that the cost of living squeeze could tempt some Londoners to seek out cheaper rent or move elsewhere to get more bang for their buck. 

The figures confirm what we know already: moving to a tube zone further out will probably help save hundreds of pounds of your hard-earned cash. Obviously, that means more to spend on seven pound pints, sourdough and avocados. 

Average monthly flat rent by London borough

Kensington and Chelsea: £3,960

Westminster: £3,870

City of London: £2,760

Camden: £2,620

Hammersmith and Fulham: £2,610

Wandsworth: £2,360

Tower Hamlets: £2,280

Hackney: £2,130

Southwark: £2,080

Islington: £2,050

Lambeth: £2,030

Richmond upon Thames: £1,840

Hounslow: £1,720

Newham: £1,710

Sutton: £1,700

Greenwich: £1,650

Brent: £1,600

Merton: £1,590

Ealing: £1,580

Barnet: £1,530

Haringey: £1,520

Kingston upon Thames: £1,510

Lewisham: £1,440

Waltham Forest: £1,430

Bromley: £1,340

Enfield: £1,340

Harrow: £1,320

Croydon: £1,280

Redbridge: £1,280

Barking and Dagenham: £1,220

Hillingdon: £1,210

Bexley: £1,200

Havering: £1,170

Source: Hamptons.

