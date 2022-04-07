Revealed: how much it costs to rent a flat in each London borough

Listen, you don’t need us to tell you that living in London is spenny. But seeing the cold, hard, numbers can still be pretty eye-watering.

Research by estate agents Hamptons has revealed the average cost of renting a flat in each London borough, and damn, some of it ain’t pretty.

Topping the chart of pricey places to live is (probably unsurprisingly) Kensington and Chelsea, where it costs an average of £3,960 per calendar month to rent a flat. Close behind is Westminster, where it costs an average of £3,870 per month to rent. In third place, and costing significantly less, is the City of London, where flats cost an average of £2,760 per month in rent.

Image: Hamptons

The east London boroughs of Tower Hamlets and Hackney, both popular with young people, have average rents of £2,280 and £2,130 per month, respectively. Meanwhile, the cheapest place to rent in the capital is Havering, where rent costs an average of £1,170 per month – just behind Bexley at £1,200 per month.

With hikes in energy bills, council tax, and broadband, not to mention inflated prices of food and travel, it’s likely that the cost of living squeeze could tempt some Londoners to seek out cheaper rent or move elsewhere to get more bang for their buck.

The figures confirm what we know already: moving to a tube zone further out will probably help save hundreds of pounds of your hard-earned cash. Obviously, that means more to spend on seven pound pints, sourdough and avocados.

Average monthly flat rent by London borough

Kensington and Chelsea: £3,960

Westminster: £3,870



City of London: £2,760



Camden: £2,620



Hammersmith and Fulham: £2,610



Wandsworth: £2,360



Tower Hamlets: £2,280



Hackney: £2,130



Southwark: £2,080



Islington: £2,050



Lambeth: £2,030



Richmond upon Thames: £1,840



Hounslow: £1,720



Newham: £1,710



Sutton: £1,700



Greenwich: £1,650



Brent: £1,600



Merton: £1,590



Ealing: £1,580



Barnet: £1,530



Haringey: £1,520



Kingston upon Thames: £1,510



Lewisham: £1,440



Waltham Forest: £1,430



Bromley: £1,340



Enfield: £1,340



Harrow: £1,320



Croydon: £1,280



Redbridge: £1,280



Barking and Dagenham: £1,220



Hillingdon: £1,210



Bexley: £1,200



Havering: £1,170

Source: Hamptons.

