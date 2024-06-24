Revealed: the London borough with the most speed cameras

Sure, they can be right jobsworths when they call you out for being 1mph above the limit at the bottom of a hill, but speed cameras are pretty essential for keeping us safe on the roads.

There are speed cameras dotted all over London – and now, a Freedom of Information request has discovered which borough is home to the most.

Data from Metropolitan Police’s Strategy and Insight division revealed that drivers have to be on their best behaviour in Camden. The north London borough has a total of 135 speed cameras, which equates to 61.91 per 100,000 people. That’s the highest proportion in the whole of the capital.

Kingston-upon-Thames came second on the list with 49 speed cameras (29.11 per 100,000 people) – less than half the number found in Camden. The third highest number was revealed to be in Kensington and Chelsea, with a total of 34, or 23.26 per 100,000 residents.

Although it has a higher population than both Kingston and Kensington and Chelsea, data showed that the borough of Hammersmith and Fulham has the fewest speed cameras, with just 11. That equates to 5.94 per 100,000 people.

