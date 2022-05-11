Revealed: the one issue affecting London renters more than anything else

One in four private renters in the capital was forced to put up with poor conditions in the last year

My first flat in London had it all: dodgy landlord, a shower in the kitchen with no door and a bedroom floor so wonky a glass of water would literally spill over if you put it down.

Safe to say, there are a lot worse properties out there. We all know that navigating the private rental market in London can be a tricky game, and with such a lack of affordable housing available, sometimes you really just have to take what you can get.

That might mean no shower. That might mean cockroaches. That might mean leaks.

Exclusive new data from Shelter and YouGov reveals that nearly one in four private renters in London – equivalent to more than half a million people – were forced to endure poor conditions in their current home within the last year just so they could find somewhere to rent.

The most common problem was mould, which was experienced by 45 percent of private renters in London (more than 1 million people).

Problems with the boiler, such as no hot water or heating, is also a major issue, experienced by 32 percent of London renters. Sixteen percent of private renters have experienced problems with pests or animal infestations, and 15 percent of people have had issues with dangerous electrical wiring.

Shelter’s research also shows that 15 percent of private renters had to wait for more than a month for their landlord or letting agent to start dealing with a request about a maintenance issue.

It’s not really good enough, is it? In yesterday’s Queen’s Speech, the Renters’ Reform Bill was highlighted as a priority for the next parliamentary year, which could abolish Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions and help to give renters more security to challenge poor conditions.

It feels like the very least that the capital’s long-suffering tenants deserve.

