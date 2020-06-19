Holidays in the UK are tantalisingly close – and these are the Airbnb properties that people can’t wait to visit

After almost 90 days in lockdown, it’s no surprise that we’re dreaming about escaping the city. But it seems, despite a strong desire to leave our homes for a holiday this summer, we don’t actually have our sights set on trips very far away.

According to Airbnb, people in Britain are hoping to be able to take breaks quite close to home this year.

The booking website has revealed the top ten homes people in the UK which have been added to the most Airbnb wish lists since the beginning of lockdown on March 23. While data from the same period in 2019 saw British travellers bookmarking homes all over the world – from cave houses in Greece to oceanfront villas in Brazil – this year, the entire top 10 is made up of properties in England.

Currently, overnight stays in the UK are banned and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office advises against ‘all but essential international travel’, so all holiday plans are struck in the wish-list phase. That could all change quite soon though: holidays within England are set to be allowed from July. And when they are, we’ll know where to find you…

Here are the UK’s most ‘wish-listed’ properties right now:

A forest lodge in Staffordshire

An oak cabin for two in Hertfordshire

A stylish lodge with a hot tub in Kent

A triangular glamping pod in Cambridgeshire

A tiny house on a farm in Herefordshire

A swish shipping container in Devon

A coastal cottage in Somerset

A historic windmill in Kent

A luxe beach house in Lancashire

An off-grid geo dome in Northumberland

