Airbnb cabin
Photograph: Airbnb

Revealed: the UK’s most lusted-after Airbnbs this summer

Holidays in the UK are tantalisingly close – and these are the Airbnb properties that people can’t wait to visit

By Ellie Walker-Arnott Posted: Friday June 19 2020, 3:17pm
After almost 90 days in lockdown, it’s no surprise that we’re dreaming about escaping the city. But it seems, despite a strong desire to leave our homes for a holiday this summer, we don’t actually have our sights set on trips very far away. 

According to Airbnb, people in Britain are hoping to be able to take breaks quite close to home this year. 

The booking website has revealed the top ten homes people in the UK which have been added to the most Airbnb wish lists since the beginning of lockdown on March 23. While data from the same period in 2019 saw British travellers bookmarking homes all over the world – from cave houses in Greece to oceanfront villas in Brazil – this year, the entire top 10 is made up of properties in England

Currently, overnight stays in the UK are banned and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office advises against ‘all but essential international travel’, so all holiday plans are struck in the wish-list phase. That could all change quite soon though: holidays within England are set to be allowed from July. And when they are, we’ll know where to find you…

Here are the UK’s most ‘wish-listed’ properties right now:

A forest lodge in Staffordshire

Airbnb Alton Forest Lodge
Photograph: Airbnb

An oak cabin for two in Hertfordshire

Airbnb cabin
Photograph: Airbnb

 

A stylish lodge with a hot tub in Kent

Airbnb cabin
Photograph: Airbnb

 

A triangular glamping pod in Cambridgeshire

Airbnb
Photograph: Steven Koch/Airbnb

 

A tiny house on a farm in Herefordshire 

Airbnb
Photograph: Airbnb

 

A swish shipping container in Devon

airbnb shipping container
Photograph: Airbnb

 

A coastal cottage in Somerset 

Airbnb cottage Somerset
Photograph: Mark Gray/Airbnb

 

A historic windmill in Kent 

Old Smock Windmill
Photograph: Airbnb

 

A luxe beach house in Lancashire

Airbnb
Photograph: Ashleyhurst.com/Airbnb

 

An off-grid geo dome in Northumberland

Geo dome in Northumberland
Photograph: Airbnb

When can we travel again? Here’s what we know so far.

Whenever it is, here are 13 UK breaks we’ll book as soon as lockdown lifts.

