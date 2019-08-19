Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out’ gets a gala at the BFI London Film Festival

Once in a while a movie comes along that feels like it belongs to a whole other era. ‘Knives Out’, the newly-announced American Express gala at the BFI London Film Festival, is definitely one of those films: an Agatha Christie homage-stroke-pastiche that, judging by its trailer, will be shot through with macabre wit, joyously arch performances and a postmodern streak. In short, it looks like a riot.

The murder-mystery’s star-studded cast features – deep breath – Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Chris Evans, Daniel Craig, Lakeith Stanfield, Michael Shannon and Christopher Plummer. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first time Captain America, 007, Laurie Strode, General Zod and Captain von Trapp have all shared a screen – and possibly a red carpet. It’s a heady line-up and it’ll be wowing festivalgoers at the gala on October 8.





<div><div><div><div><figure class="op-interactive"><div class="video"><div class="video" data-module="lazy_video" data-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/qGqiHJTsRkQ?rel=0&showinfo=0&autoplay=1&enablejsapi=1"><img class="video_splash lazyload" data-src="https://img.youtube.com/vi/qGqiHJTsRkQ/sddefault.jpg"><span class="play_button"></span></div></div></figure></div></div></div></div>

‘Knives Out’ is the handiwork of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ director Rian Johnson, who wrote and directs, and it promises to be a raucously fun night out for those lucky enough to lay hands on a ticket. Be prepared to murder for one.



‘This film was an attempt to capture the twisty fun of an Agatha Christie whodunnit,’ says Johnson. ‘It’s a great pleasure to be showing it in the country responsible for the genre’s golden age.’



Okay, wait, please don’t murder anyone for a ticket. You’ll be able to see it in the cinema from November 29 when ‘Knives Out’ opens across the country. Seriously: no murdering.



The BFI London Film Festival runs from Oct 2-13. Head to our main festival hub for more info on screenings and tickets.