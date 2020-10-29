LondonChange city
Subscribe
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Ricky Gervais
DRRicky Gervais

Ricky Gervais will play two London stand-up shows at the Forum

Tickets to the socially distanced Kentish Town gigs go on sale tomorrow at 10am – and will sell out fast

By
Andrzej Lukowski
Advertising

Although he cancelled his autumn residency at the Palladium, Ricky Gervais hasn’t been put off gigging: he played a last-minute, socially-distanced show at the Kentish Town Forum on Tuesday (October 27), and he’s following up with a couple of extra shows next month, on November 3 and 10. Tickets will go on sale via Ticketmaster at 10am this Friday (October 30).

This week’s well-received first gig suggests that you’re in for the highlights of the ‘SuperNature’ show that he was meant to be bringing to the Palladium – now rescheduled for next autumn – pepped up with a decent wodge of new material that the never-knowingly-unprovocative comic has been working up during his enforced break from work.

His first Forum show sold out in minutes, so if you want some chuckles to get you through this bleakest of Novembers, get in quick tomorrow.

Ricky Gervais is at The Forum Kentish Town on Nov 3 and 10. Tickets go on sale here on Friday October 30 at 10am. 

What it’s like to go to a socially-distanced comedy club

Theatre shows still happening in 2020

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox,

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.