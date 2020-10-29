Ricky Gervais will play two London stand-up shows at the Forum

Tickets to the socially distanced Kentish Town gigs go on sale tomorrow at 10am – and will sell out fast

Although he cancelled his autumn residency at the Palladium, Ricky Gervais hasn’t been put off gigging: he played a last-minute, socially-distanced show at the Kentish Town Forum on Tuesday (October 27), and he’s following up with a couple of extra shows next month, on November 3 and 10. Tickets will go on sale via Ticketmaster at 10am this Friday (October 30).

This week’s well-received first gig suggests that you’re in for the highlights of the ‘SuperNature’ show that he was meant to be bringing to the Palladium – now rescheduled for next autumn – pepped up with a decent wodge of new material that the never-knowingly-unprovocative comic has been working up during his enforced break from work.

His first Forum show sold out in minutes, so if you want some chuckles to get you through this bleakest of Novembers, get in quick tomorrow.

Ricky Gervais is at The Forum Kentish Town on Nov 3 and 10. Tickets go on sale here on Friday October 30 at 10am.

What it’s like to go to a socially-distanced comedy club

Theatre shows still happening in 2020