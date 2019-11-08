London theatre for 2020 – shows not to miss
Our pick of the best plays, shows and musicals coming to London’s theatres in 2020
From mega-budget West End musicals to arty European takes on classic plays, plus lashings of big-name celebrities, London theatre is as busy as ever in 2020. Here are the 20 shows we’re looking forward to the most next year; it’ll be regularly updated as more shows are announced.
Les Misérables
‘Les Mis’? A new show?? Well yeah, kind of. The original incarnation of Cameron Mackintosh’s blockbuster closed in the summer of 2019. When it returns to a revamped Queen’s Theatre – now called the Sondheim — it’ll be a new staging, with the iconic revolving set ditched. Find out if it still has that old magic.
Uncle Vanya
A new version of the Chekhov classic from the great Irish playwright Conor McPherson. Ian Rickson directs a heavyweight cast led by Toby Jones as the eponymous loveable sadsack and Richard Armitage as his friend, local doctor Astrov.
Endgame
No, not a stage version of the ‘Avengers’ blockbuster, but Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming starring in the first major London revival in a fair while for Samuel Beckett’s existentialist classic about four characters trapped in a strange, cyclical world of endless beginnings and endings.
Leopoldstadt
Tom Stoppard is back! Following 2015’s so-so National Theatre outing ‘The Hard Problem’, here’s something that sounds much more like it from the living legend. ‘Leopoldstadt’ is about the titular Jewish quarter of Vienna and follows it from its heyday as a haven for the Jews of Europe to the clampdown of the Nazi regime.
Far Away
Surely a contender for the hotly-contested title of ‘best Caryl Churchill play’, ‘Far Away’ is an examination of the brutalities of war that escalates wildly from a terse domestic scenario to a global, inter-species conflict on a surreal yet chilling scale. It’s directed by Lyndsey Turner, who is fast becoming our leading Churchill interpreter.
The Visit
A walloping decade after his last play, the great Tony Kushner returns with this adaptation of Friedrich Dürrenmatt’s 1956 tragicomedy about an immensely wealthy woman who returns to her hometown ready to turn its fortunes around – but only if the townspeople are ready to agree to a terrible demand she is making. Lesley Manville and Hugo Weaving star.
The Taming of the Shrew
Following 2018’s excellent ‘Macbeth’, Globe boss Michelle Terry will once again join forces with her actor husband Paul Ready (‘Motherland’, ‘Bodyguard’) to star in Shakespeare’s thorny comedy. There is no official word on what roles they’ll be playing, though the lead parts of fiery Katherine and Petruchio – the man who resolves to ‘tame’ her – must loom fairly large.
The Prince of Egypt
‘Wicked’ writer Stephen Schwartz is dusting the Egyptian sands from his 1998 Dreamworks movie, an Old Testament epic centring on Moses and boasting some memorable songs and epic, chariot-racing special effects. The stage musical version of ‘The Prince of Egypt’ makes its UK debut in the suitably gigantic setting of Tottenham Court Road’s Dominion Theatre. Ten new numbers for this musical version, which will sit alongside the movie’s songs including chart-topper ‘When You Believe’.
Pretty Woman: The Musical
Every hit romcom is destined to become a musical, and while Bryan Adams (yes, that Bryan Adams) and Jim Vallance’s take on Julia Roberts’s breakthrough hit received mixed reviews when it premiered on Broadway, it lasted for a respectable enough year. There’s no word on casting at the moment, but it’s emphatically billing itself as a fun night out.
The Effect
At last! A first London revival of the brilliant drama by Lucy Prebble about two people who fall in love (or think they do) while on a drug trial. This production will be directed by arch surrealist Anthony Neilson, who you suspect will absolutely go to town on the script’s trippier elements.
“Daddy”
Another feather in the cap for the Almeida, which bags the UK debut for controversial US playwright Jeremy O Harris. "Daddy" depicts a corrosive relationship between a young black artist and an older white art collector. It’s not technically billed as a transfer, but design is by Matt Saunders, whose infinity pool set was quite the talking point in the original production.
The Glow
Alistair McDowall hit upon a rich, dark seam of brilliance with his last two plays, the Lovecraftian and audacious ‘Pomona’ and the brain-melting sci-fi ‘X’. The much-anticipated follow-up ‘The Glow’ is set in 1863, and follows a young woman with no memory who is plucked from an asylum to serve as the assistant to a spiritualist medium, a course of action which unlocks both her past and new powers.
The Glass Menagerie
Brilliant Belgian director Ivo van Hove will tackle Tennessee Williams’s dreamy early masterpiece ‘The Glass Menagerie’ in a French-language production (aka ‘La Ménagerie de Verre’) starring the great Isabelle Huppert. She’ll play monstrously deluded matriarch Amanda, whose suffocating love has cursed her children: angry, gay Tom and painfully delicate Laura.
To Kill a Mockingbird
Aaron Sorkin’s stage adaptation of Harper Lee’s civil rights classic ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ took Broadway by storm last year. And now Bartlett Sher’s production is coming here. Casting is TBC, but the Americans got Jeff Daniels then Ed Harris in the role of principled white Southern attorney Atticus Finch, who defends black man Tom Robinson in a rape trial in deeply prejudiced Alabama, so hopefully we’ll get somebody suitably heavyweight.
A Doll’s House
Henrik Ibsen’s proto-feminist masterpiece ‘A Doll’s House’ has appeared in some wild London incarnations lately. Jamie Lloyd’s production is based upon a straight-down-the-line 1997 Frank McGuinness adaptation, but don’t think it’ll be lacking in distinguishing features: big Hollywood star Jessica Chastain will play Ibsen’s heroine Nora, who feels stifled by her marriage and family.
Sunday in the Park with George
Jake Gyllenhaal made his stage debut in London back in 2002, but has stayed away since, even as his star has risen and he’s become an increasingly regular presence on New York stages. Finally, though, he’s back, reprising his lead role in this recent Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim’s brilliant 1984 musical about Georges Seurat and his troubled great-grandson George.
Sister Act
Oh happy day! Whoopi Goldberg is jetting into London next summer to reprise her second-to-nun performance in ‘Sister Act’. She’ll get back into the habit in ‘Sister Act – The Musical’, which’ll be her first ever live performance as Deloris. This newly revised stage version of the 1992 hit movie will bring a horde of singing, dancing women of God to the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith. Jennifer Saunders is lined up to play Mother Superior, who casts a beady eye on Deloris’s efforts to get a convent full of nuns singing disco hits.
Hamlet
Although Shakespeare’s masterpiece is always around in some form of other, there hasn’t really been a big London ‘Hamlet’ since 2017 and Andrew Scott. Here we finally go, though: Cush Jumbo follows in the footsteps of her ‘The Good Fight’ co-star Michael Sheen and will appear as the Bard’s doomed Danish prince at the Young Vic. The production will be directed by Greg Hersov, who gave Jumbo her first really big stage breaks at the Royal Exchange in Manchester.
Life of Pi
This spectacular puppet-driven stage adaptation of Yann Martel’s bestselling novel was a massive success when it premiered in Sheffield in 2019, and now it’s heading to the West End. The novel, if you somehow missed it, concerns Pi, an Indian boy who ends up adrift on the ocean with a small group of animals – a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan… and a giant Bengal tiger named Richard Parker.
Frozen
In the autumn of 2020, the extremely venerable Theatre Royal Drury Lane will emerge from more than a year of lavish upgrade and restoration work to play host to what is surely set to be the biggest show of the year: Michael Grandage’s musical adaptation of Disney’s ‘Frozen’, which has already taken Broadway by storm. There are no official dates yet, but it has been declared that it will open in ‘autumn 2020’.
Snap up exclusive discounts in London
Time Out's handpicked deals — hurry, they won't be around for long...