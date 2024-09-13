RideLondon: London’s biggest yearly cycling event is cancelled for 2025

If you’re a cycling fanatic, we have some bad news. Put that lycra back in the drawer, because RideLondon, one of the world’s biggest cycling festivals, won’t be taking place in the Big Smoke next year.

The yearly cycling event has announced it will take a ‘hiatus’ in 2025. It’s not all bad news, though. RideLondon is taking a year off so it can work on a ‘new concept’ that will involve ‘more riders of all ages and abilities’.

Organised by London Marathon Events, the massive cycling extravaganza usually includes the the Brompton World Championship, a men's professional one-day road cycling race, and the RideLondon Classique – a three-day bike race for professional women cyclists.

But next year none of this will happen. RideLondon’s event director Hugh Brasher said the cancellation of the women’s race marked ‘a sad day for women’s cycling’, but London Marathon Events promises to come back with something better next year.

In a statement, Brasher said: ‘We feel the time is right to take a pause this year and bring all stakeholders together to work on a new concept for the world’s greatest festival of cycling. We have now staged 10 hugely successful editions of the event which has inspired more than 300,000 people to get back on a bike or cycle more and also raised more than £85 million for charity.

‘No event in 2025 means that we can focus on a full strategic review of RideLondon, which was first held as a London 2012 Olympic legacy event back in 2013, and design a new concept which will engage more riders of all ages and abilities and inspire hundreds of thousands more people to cycle more often.’

Entrants who have already registered for RideLondon 2025 will receive a full refund.

Check out Time Out’s guide to cycling in London.

And these are London’s best bike shops.