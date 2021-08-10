Riri’s beauty and skincare army will be on hand with products, ice cream and more

Now we’re tentatively making our way back into the world, it’s time to get reacquainted with the art of glammed up. If your old makeup isn’t striking you with inspiration, though, head down to Boots’ Stratford Westfield store this weekend to get your hands on some Rihanna-approved new products.

Riri’s Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin brands are taking over the store for a big summer bonanza, and they’ll be bringing with them prizes, the Wheel of Fenty Fortune, complimentary makeup appointments and a special Fenty x Boots bundle deal to help put some fun in your next party look.

The pop queen’s team of beauty experts will be on hand on August 14 and 15 to help you find your perfect Fenty shade match, offer makeup touch-ups and full Fenty Face appointments. Beauty influencer Jayde Pierce will also be in store from 12:30pm on Saturday and holding makeup classes to make you a Fenty pro.

To celebrate the special event, Fenty has also teamed up with London’s Pan-n-Ice to create some Fenty-inspired ice cream rolls. There are four different flavours including the vegan matcha and mixed berries Coco Naughty and the gluten-free Hot Cherry, which mixes popping candy with morello cherry. Delicious.

Most importantly, though, fans will be able to win sample products from Fenty, including mini versions of Fenty Skin’s Butta Drop and Fenty Beauty’s Full Frontal Mascara, or the full-size Stunna Lip Paint and Pro Kiss’r Lip Balm. Check out more information on the Boots site here.

