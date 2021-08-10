London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Rihanna
Feature Flash Photo Agency

Rihanna’s Fenty is coming to Westfield

Riri’s beauty and skincare army will be on hand with products, ice cream and more

Written by
Rhian Daly
Advertising

Now we’re tentatively making our way back into the world, it’s time to get reacquainted with the art of glammed up. If your old makeup isn’t striking you with inspiration, though, head down to Boots’ Stratford Westfield store this weekend to get your hands on some Rihanna-approved new products. 

Riri’s Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin brands are taking over the store for a big summer bonanza, and they’ll be bringing with them prizes, the Wheel of Fenty Fortune, complimentary makeup appointments and a special Fenty x Boots bundle deal to help put some fun in your next party look. 

The pop queen’s team of beauty experts will be on hand on August 14 and 15 to help you find your perfect Fenty shade match, offer makeup touch-ups and full Fenty Face appointments. Beauty influencer Jayde Pierce will also be in store from 12:30pm on Saturday and holding makeup classes to make you a Fenty pro. 

To celebrate the special event, Fenty has also teamed up with London’s Pan-n-Ice to create some Fenty-inspired ice cream rolls. There are four different flavours including the vegan matcha and mixed berries Coco Naughty and the gluten-free Hot Cherry, which mixes popping candy with morello cherry. Delicious. 

Most importantly, though, fans will be able to win sample products from Fenty, including mini versions of Fenty Skin’s Butta Drop and Fenty Beauty’s Full Frontal Mascara, or the full-size Stunna Lip Paint and Pro Kiss’r Lip Balm. Check out more information on the Boots site here.

Not ready to hit the shops yet? Here are London's best at-home beauty services

Reminisce on one of Riri's greatest hits with these facts about ‘Umbrella’

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.