dinerama
Photograph: Dinerama

RIP Dinerama: the east London street-food hangout closes for good

It’s the final weekend for Shoreditch’s vibrant food hub

Laura Richards
After five years of bao buns, smoked meats and fusion tacos, east London street-food mecca Dinerama is set to close for good this weekend. The two-level hangout in a former truck yard at the foot of Great Eastern Street has been home to resident street-food traders, weekly DJ sets and plenty of parties over the years, but this Sunday (October 4) will mark its last hurrah. 

Dinerama first opened as a spin-off to Dalston’s famous Street Feast. It helped propel street-food traders like Breddos Tacos and Smokestak into the public consciousness – both now have their own restaurants in the capital. Ten resident traders occupied the space on a fairly regular rotation over the years, but more recently, spots were taken by the likes of Yum Bun, White Men Can’t Jerk, Slice World, Raclette Brothers, Club Mexicana and Chin Chin Labs.   

It was also home to a sneaky ski chalet bar in the winter months, plus the brilliantly named Winerama upstairs. And it hosted some great parties, too, from bank holiday bashes from the organisers of Field Day to epic chicken wing-eating competitions and election all-nighters – the likes of which we can only dream of now. 

When it reopened after lockdown on July 17, Dinerama announced it would be for a final ten-week stint before closing for good, saying it had been forced to shut after failing to agree a deal with the landlords. 

Doors will close for good at 10pm on Sunday, so head down to support your favourite traders and to bid adieu to a scene-defining spot. 

Milk & Honey – the bar from the same team – also closed for good this week

It’s not all bad news: there are some actual new bars and restaurants in London.

