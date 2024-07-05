Robbie Williams at BST Hyde Park: timings and everything you need to know

Glasto may be over, but festival season is only just beginning. This weekend, certified legends Shania Twain will hit the stage at BST Hyde Park, and it’s going to be a proper banger.

The OG cheeky chappy and national treasure Robbie Williams will take over the park on Saturday, shelling out bops like ‘Rock DJ’, ‘Angels’ and ‘Candy’. If you’re heading to the show, here’s all the information.

RECOMMENDED:

Time Out’s full guide to BST Hyde Park 2024.

When is Robbie Williams playing BST Hyde Park?

Ar Robbie will be playing to Hyde Park on Saturday July 6.

What time do gates open at BST Hyde Park?

The gates will open at 2pm for general admission, with last entry at 8.30pm. If you have primary entry or VIP tickets, you'll be able to enter from 1pm.

What time will Robbie Williams come on stage?

Robbie will take to the Great Oak Stage at 8.20pm. He’ll be wrapped up by 10.20pm.

Who is supporting Robbie Williams at BST Hyde Park?

The Great Oak Stage

2.40pm: Kate Nash

3.40pm: Shaun Ryder’s Black Grape

4.50pm: Gaz Coombes

6.20pm: Seal

The Rainbow Stage

3.10pm: Ryan Gibb

4.10pm: James Smith

5.35pm: Soft Play

The Birdcage Stage

3.10pm: Ben Kidson

4.10pm: Davina Michelle

5.35pm: Ellur

The Cuban Garage Stage

3.10pm: The Live Carnival

5.35pm: The Cuban Brothers

Are there any tickets left?

The only tickets left are VIP tier three, and they aren’t cheap. If you fancy splashing out you can cop them for £434.95 online.

What is the setlist?

We don't know for sure, but based on his recent shows it could look something like this:

Hey Wow Yeah Yeah

Let Me Entertain You

Land of 1000 Dances (Chris Kenner cover)

Strong

Come Undone

Could It Be Magic (Barry Manilow cover)

Don't Look Back in Anger (Oasis cover)

Back for Good (Take That song)

Love My Life

Supreme

Candy

Feel

Kids

Rock DJ

Merry Xmas Everybody (Slade cover)

She's the One (World Party cover)

Angels

What will the weather be like?

We’d recommend packing for all occasions. The Met Office is forecasting sun, cloud and some showers on Saturday afternoon.

