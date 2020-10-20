Rudy’s is opening a vegan butcher

Camden Market’s meat-free junk-food legend Rudy’s Vegan Diner is opening London’s first permanent vegan butcher in Islington.

And when better to launch it than on World Vegan Day, which falls on November 1? To celebrate the opening, Rudy’s Vegan Butcher will be giving out a free pack of baycon to 200 eager customers. It’s first come, first served, so be sure to get down there early to grab yours.

There’s a whole range of meat- and dairy-free food on sale: dirty burgers, seitan chick’n, lobstah salad, a rack of jack and even a Christmas roast turk’y are just some of the options. And you can also pick up Rudy’s Diner faves cheeze sauce and chilli non carne to put in your fridge.

Rudy’s is also introducing a new selection of plant-based charcuterie – including ham, salami, pepperoni and its famed pastrami – for all your sandwich-making needs.

If you can’t make it down to the shop in person, have a browse of the website – online orders made on World Vegan Day come with a free pack of baycon. What’s better than free baycon?

Rudy’s Vegan Butcher opens on Nov 1 at 206 Upper St. Find out more details here.

