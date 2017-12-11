Ruuun! It’s the new ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ trailer

The new trailer for ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ – AKA ‘Jurassic World 2’, aka ‘Jurassic Park 5’ – has crashed in, giving a flavour of what to expect from Juan Antonio Bayona’s sequel. And what we should expect is more sassy banter between Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, more of Jeff Goldblum’s cult hero Dr Ian Malcolm and more dinosaurs. Many, many more dinosaurs. Hungry ones.

Literally no one seems to have learnt anything from the previous instalments – a point Doc Malcolm will no doubt be making as often as possible.



‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ is out in cinemas on June 7 2018.

