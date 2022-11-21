Ryan Reynolds will headline a massive comedy festival at The O2 next year

The Canadian superstar is the big attraction at Just for Laughs London, alongside numerous other big comedy names

Montreal’s massively influential Just for Laughs comedy festival took a stab at a small-scale UK edition way back in 2016, but for whatever reason, a promised 2017 follow-up never happened.

In 2023, however, it’ll be back with a vengeance: the next Just for Laughs London will take place in March at The O2 and its various sub-venues.

The big-name headline act is about as famous as Canadians get: Mr Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds. True, the Wrexham United co-owner isn’t strictly speaking a comedian. But he’s a very funny man, and his ‘in conversation with’-style show ‘Maximum Effort’ will be moderated by his ‘Deadpool 2’ co-star Rob Delaney, who is a comedian. Expect a deluge of amusing anecdotes and by the sounds of it some inspirational life advice, which is, you know, nice.

If Reynolds is the only one on the bill who has taken $5bn at the box office, the rest of the line-up is pretty tasty too, with household names like Graham Norton, Katherine Ryan, Adam Buxton, Aisling Bea and Richard Curtis hosting a special Comic Relief afternoon, plus North American stars like Craig Robinson and Randy Feltface.

Running over four days and with more acts to be added, the shows are all individually ticketed, so you don’t need to fork out for a pass to see any one act. Tickets start at £20, with the most expensive Ryan Reynolds ticket stretching to £150.

Just for Laughs London is at The O2 March 2-5 2023. Ryan Reynolds will perform on Mar 4. Buy tickets from here.

