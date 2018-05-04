Saddle up! You can go see the ‘Westworld’ season two finale on the BFI big screen

If you’re a fan of HBO’s AI-gone-rogue show ‘Westworld’, you’ll probably be two episodes into season two and wondering where the super-smartsy sci-fi-western is heading. Well, BFI Southbank it turns out. In the kind of sharp-as-a-cactus-needle innovation that forward-thinking filmmakers and TV pioneers have been advocating for some time, the feature-length season two finale is premiering on the BFI’s big screen on June 19. Netflix, take note.
Co-creators Jonah Nolan and Lisa Joy will be there, attempting to calm frenzied Westies and fielding questions in a special Q&A. The BFI is promising ‘the very definition of a water-cooler moment’, so pack your favourite fan theories in your saddle bag and swagger on down.
If you’re a BFI member, you can pick up tickets on Tuesday May 8. Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 15. You can catch ‘Westworld’ season two on Now TV and Sky Atlantic now.
Check out the 50 greatest big-screen westerns.
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ