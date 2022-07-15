If you feel like you’re melting in the recent heatwave, you’re not alone. Unfortunately (if you’re heat-phobic) it looks like London is set to sweat even more. Due to the soaring temperatures, Mayor Sadiq Khan has announced a severe weather emergency response to help rough sleepers stay cool.

As the Met Office has extended its Level Three Heat Alert, indicating life-threatening danger, the Mayor is increasing support for rough sleepers, enacting the pan-London Severe Weather Emergency Protocols (SWEP), which are usually only activated when temperatures drop to below freezing in the winter.

Khan stated that City Hall are working to ‘prioritise support for some of our most vulnerable Londoners’. Rough sleepers are particularly vulnerable to the heat, with many suffering from chronic health conditions, mental illnesses and issues with substance abuse. Due to this, City Hall has written to all rough sleeping services and London boroughs, requesting them to conduct more frequent welfare checks, provide advice, sunscreen and water to clients and outreach teams, and ensure that everyone knows where the nearest cool spaces and water fountains are. Outreach teams are also learning the symptoms of heat distress to guarantee that the population stays as risk-free as possible.

When will the heatwave in London end?

The extreme heat warning is in place from Sunday until the end of Tuesday, with the heatwave expected to peak on Monday or Tuesday as temperatures rocket up to 40°C, which is likely to cause widespread disruption, including road closures and interference with rail and air travel. Everyone will experience discomfort and some adverse effects, not just those with a particular vulnerability to the heat.

So, even if you are eager to soak up the summer sun, please remember to wear sunscreen and drink plenty of water. Nobody likes a burnt lobster.

If you are concerned about anyone sleeping rough, please click here.

