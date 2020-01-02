Sadiq Khan pledges free London travel for disabled people's carers

The London mayor has kicked off 2020 with the promise of a ‘Companion Pass’ for those caring for people with disabilities: to be used on all buses, tubes and rail services. If it comes into force, the pass will be issued to the person in need of travel assistance so it could be used by family, friends or those providing professional support.

According to The Guardian, Khan said: ‘My job is to stand up for all Londoners. I want to ensure everyone in our city can access our fantastic transport network, and that travel in the capital is inclusive and affordable. The companion pass is intended to make a big difference to disabled Londoners. It will help them to move around our city more easily and take advantage of all the fantastic opportunities that London has to offer.’

If re-elected on 7 May I will introduce a new ‘Companion Pass’ for eligible disabled Londoners - to make public transport easier to get around and more affordable. https://t.co/73bAXdTLjW pic.twitter.com/nNLpMKGiaB — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) January 2, 2020

His decision to make this part of his manifesto will no doubt be welcomed by organisations like Transport for All , who have been campaigning for free carer travel for many years.

London’s mayoral elections don't take place until May 7 2020, but news of positive change is a pretty nice welcome for city-dwellers into the new year. Cheers, Sadiq!

Want to hear more from your mayor? Here’s what Sadiq had to say about saving London’s music venues

Worried about London’s pollution levels? David Smith to quizzes the Mayor on what he’s doing to help Londoners breathe easy