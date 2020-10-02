The Mayor of London has announced plans to make the London Curriculum more diverse

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has launched plans to ensure London school children’s education better reflects the diversity of the city.

A new partnership has been announced between City Hall and The Black Curriculum, an education which aims to address the lack of Black British history on the UK curriculum. The aim is to refresh the London Curriculum, which provides free art, English, geography, history, music, PE and STEM resources for teachers and serves more than 950 primary and secondary schools across the capital.

According to the Mayor’s office, the improvements to the curriculum will provide students with ‘a deeper, more nuanced understanding of history, including frank reflections on colonialism and its enduring legacy.’

Khan has also called on the government to make changes to the National Curriculum to reflect the diversity of the country.

Khan said: ‘Despite huge progress being made in my lifetime, Black Londoners continue to face significant barriers to success. Our pupils come from diverse backgrounds yet are too often presented with a curriculum offering one-dimensional perspectives on Black History, meaning the historic and institutional reasons for these inequalities – and their enduring impact – are still not widely understood.

‘The coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement have thrown structural injustice and persistent inequality into stark relief, and affirmed the need for meaningful action across all of our society.’

