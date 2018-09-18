Sally Field, Bill Pullman, Jenna Coleman and Colin Morgan are in the new Old Vic season

The Old Vic has announced a very juicy season for the new year, tickets for which go on sale to the general public on September 28.

It kicks off with a revival of Arthur Miller’s stock exchange crash drama ‘The American Clock’, which – in a major coup – is the first large-scale British production to be directed by the wondrous Rachel Chavkin (‘Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812’, ‘Hadestown’).

That’s followed by another Miller revival and what will surely be the season’s main attraction: American acting heavyweights Sally Field and Bill Pullman star in ‘All My Sons’, with big Brit draws Jenna Coleman and Colin Morgan joining them to make up Miller’s cursed Keller household. It’s directed by Jeremy Herrin.

Going on sale at a later date will be the third production in the season, Lucy Prebble’s hugely anticipated fifth play. The follow-up to 2012’s brilliant ‘The Effect’ and 2009’s enormo-hit ‘Enron’, ‘A Very Expensive Poison’ is Prebble’s stage version of Luke Harding’s non-fiction book about the assassination in London of Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko.

Also announced, for 2020, is a musical version of the 1983 film ‘Local Hero’, which will be written by David Greig and Mark Knopfler.

