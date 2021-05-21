London
Saoirse Ronan
Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com

Saoirse Ronan to star as Lady Macbeth at the Almeida Theatre

She’ll star opposite James McArdle in a Yaël Farber’s new version of Shakespeare’s play from September

By
Andrzej Lukowski
Nature is indeed healing as we’re finally getting juicy new celebrity stage announcements for London’s theatres.

To cut to the chase, INTERNATIONAL FILM STAR Saoirse Ronan will be making her London theatre debut in Shakespeare’s ‘Macbeth’ – here given its little-used original title ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ – from gloriously intense South African theatre director Yaël Farber.

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ will run at the Almeida Theatre from September 5, and we’re promised a ‘more equal’ portrait of the Macbeths than the original, in which Lady Macbeth kind of pops up memorably every now and again to lead Macbeth astray. The wondrous James McArdle – ‘The James Plays’, ‘Angels in America’, loads of good stuff, plus he starred in ‘Mary Queen of Scots’ with Ronan – will play Macbeth.

Tickets don’t go on sale until a TBC date in mid-July, but keep your eyes peeled as clearly it's going to be a popular one.

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ runs at the Almeida Theatre. Sep 5-Nov 20.

