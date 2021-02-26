Saturday's Trans Day of Joy is raising money for a great cause

Bimini Bon Boulash, Travis Alabanza and Pxssy Palace are going to make this weekend a lot of fun

There’s a pretty major streaming event happening in London tomorrow. Some of the city’s top trans and gender-nonconforming performers and artists are coming together for a seven-hour virtual festival. And we mean top-top.

On the line up? Bimini Bon Boulash off of Drag Race, former Time Out cover star Victoria Sin, ‘Diary of a Drag Queen’ author Crystal Rasmussen, activist and playwright Travis Alabanza and more. They’ll be joined by a mini queer film festival – called Unstoppable Gender Abundance – run by Hackney’s Fringe!. There'll even by an afterparty: a virtual club night, hosted by Dalston Superstore, and including sets from Pxssy Palace, BBZ, Grace Sands (Adonis) and more.

The plan? To see out LGBT History Month in an extremely fun and radical fashion – annnnnd to raise some cold, hard cash for a trans healthcare fund too.

The event – called the Trans Day of Joy – is run by trans-led organisation We Exist. The grassroots group works to create spaces for trans people to platform their work, as well gathering funds for trans people across the UK who are saving for expensive surgeries and hormone treatments. Tickets cost £8-£30 (you pay the amount you can) and all the money raised will go to helping people afford these vital treatments.

Tune in, embrace the pure joy of having an actual weekend plan and donate some money to a very good cause.

The best virtual things to do in February.

The best virtual classes to take at home.