Say goodbye to Last Days of Shoreditch before it closes for good

After eight years of hard work and harder partying, east London fun hubs Red Gallery and Last Days of Shoreditch are on the way out. On July 29, the two neighbours – indoor arts space and outdoor hangout – will close their doors for good.

Mixing nightlife, street food and alfresco parties with arts and culture on the corner of Old Street and Great Eastern Street since 2011, the two spots are being moved on to make space for an art-themed hotel. With near-neighbour Magic Roundabout also shuttering at the end of the summer, it feels like a sea change in the neighbourhood.

But it wouldn’t be a goodbye without a party, and things will go out with a resounding bang. You can catch a three-day Just Eat Food Fest and the last World Cup matches on a massive outdoor screen before the big closing party. And if you’re cut up about the shutdown, don’t worry: both spaces are already looking for a new home. Happy days.

Find out more about the Just Eat Food Fest

Find more places in London where you can watch the final World Cup matches