Say goodbye to Odeon Panton Street and hello to ‘Odeon Luxe Haymarket’

If you live in Putney, Swiss Cottage or – less likely, admittedly – Leicester Square and you’ve been wondering what’s been going on at your local Odeon lately, all is about to be revealed. The grand sprucing of the chain’s more tired properties has been in full swing: comfy new recliner seats have been fitted as part of the ‘Odeon Luxe’ overhaul and state-of-the-art surround sound introduced.

Odeon Luxe is launching at Odeon Swiss Cottage on December 9 and Odeon Putney on December 13. Panton Street, meanwhile, is now called Odeon Luxe Haymarket and will swing open its palatial doors on December 14. The scruffy charms of that old cinema, tucked away in theatreland like a loveable – if careworn – old pal, will be replaced by a tszuj-nado of posh snacks, Dolby 7.1 Surround Sound and retractable tray tables. Yes, retractable ones.

The Panton Street cinema made a name for itself showing foreign language films, cult classics and indies, and happily Odeon is promising to maintain that esoteric, quirky programming policy in its new ‘luxe’-y guise.



Head to the Odeon website for more info and booking details of December screenings.



Discover Time Out’s 100 best British films from ‘Trainspotting’ to Monty Python.



