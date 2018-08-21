Scare yourself senseless with a Halloween pop-up cinema at the Natural History Museum

Imagine if ‘Night at the Museum’ had actually been a chilling horror instead of a vehicle for Ben Stiller to run around being chased by a dinosaur skeleton? Well, this Halloween The Natural History Museum is teaming up with Luna Cinema to bring you a pop-up cinema frightfest that'll leave your bones chilled.

Taking place over two nights in Hintze Hall in October at the Natural History Museum, horror fans will sit underneath Hope, the 25-metre skeleton of a blue whale (already creepy), as they enjoy a selection of four classic horror films.

On 28 October, thrill-seekers will have a choice of either ‘The Blair Witch Project’ or ‘The Silence of the Lambs’. The following day, there'll be screenings of ‘Ghostbusters’ and ‘The Shining’.

If the idea of watching Jack Nicholson brandish an axe in what is definitely a haunted museum wasn't enough, visitors will also gain entry to the Natural History Museum's ‘Life in the Dark’ exhibition, which is all about the world of nocturnal animals (aka vampires). If you're able to eat under such scary conditions, there's complimentary popcorn, too.

‘Movie Nights is a truly unique experience, where else can you watch your favourite film underneath the biggest mammal on the planet?’ Lucy Woodbridge, Head of Visitor Events at The Natural History Museum, said. ‘We are really excited to be partnering with The Luna Cinema, the UK’s fastest growing pop-up cinema. Together, we will be producing a series of Halloween screenings which are not to be missed.’

Tickets for the Halloween movie nights are on sale now and are priced £26.50. For more information and screening times visit the Luna Cinema website here.

