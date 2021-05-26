London in the Sky takes you and 21 other diners for an unforgettably vertiginous meal

We can now go in places now when we go out, if you see what we mean, but if you’re still cleaving to the idea of dining alfresco, may we draw your attention to an extremely outside opportunity?

London in the Sky is back for a suspended sentence that runs from July to the end of September. In case you’re not familiar with the concept, London in the Sky involves you sitting down to dinner with a bunch of likeminded folk, before your entire 22-seat dining table is hauled into the sky by a massive crane, leaving you dangling 100 feet above the O2.

Like Harold Lloyd on an ether frolic, you will then tuck into a sumptuous menu of food and drink, while trying not to crap yourself out of fear. The last time it ran, in 2019, it was wildly popular, possibly because it affords endless opportunities for office bantz and you can troll that dick Howard from payroll who’s petrified of heights.

For added fun, over August Bank Holiday, there’s a kind of mini-festival, with DJs, cocktails. Live music and more, which you can keep going on once you return to terra firma in a special ‘gin garden’.

London in the Sky is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. If you’re tired of going in and out of lockdown, maybe book all three one day and you can go up and down for a bit instead.

London in the Sky is at the O2, Jul 1-Sep 26, 9am-8.30pm. Book at www.londoninthesky.co.uk. Tickets from £79 per person.

