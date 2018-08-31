Scratch ’n’ sniff wallpaper and other inventions at this year’s London Design Biennale

Four installations to look out for at Somerset House’s 2018 design gala

A celebration of equal marriage

‘Full Spectrum’

Following his ‘Reflection Room’ at the V&A last year, Flynn Talbot is back and representing Australia in this year’s Biennale. The country’s recent legislation of same-sex marriage inspired this piece, made from 150 fibre-optic strands, which visitors can walk through and touch while light and colour floods their path.

Scratch ’n’ sniff wallpaper

‘Sensorial Estates’

Playing with scent as a tool for triggering memories, this pavilion not only features the sights of Hong Kong, but the smells of it. Find scratch-and-sniff wallpapers and boxes filled with aroma-infused design objects alongside each other, exploring nostalgic representations of the region. Licking is not allowed. We asked.

A wall of condensation

‘Matter to Matter’

Get the satisfaction of running your fingers over this computer-generated condensation coating a pane of glass in Latvia’s interactive installation. Designed by Variant Studio, the contemplative space encourages visitors to write and draw across the digi drops of water, and to meditate on how nature and technology can co-exist.

A recreation of sites destroyed by Daesh

‘Maps of Defiance’

Working on the ground in the Sinjar region of Iraq, the UK’s Forensic Architecture collective has been training Yazidi volunteers how to document the sites of genocide and destruction inflicted on the region by Daesh (Islamic State). The process by which the images were gathered is presented here, paired with objects used in the teaching, including makeshift rigs composed of kites, plastic bottles and helium balloons.

