Ruth Ewan, ‘Silent Agitator’
Ruth Ewan, ‘Silent Agitator’. A High Line Commission. Photo by Timothy Schenck. Courtesy of the High Line.

‘Sculpture in the City’ returns for its tenth year

The arty takeover of the Square Mile didn’t happen last year, but now it’s back

By
Chris Waywell
Once a year, the City of London, that enclave of suits, power lunches and Peloton subscriptions plays host to some very non-smashing-Q3-type artworks. ‘Sculpture in the City’ invites artists to create striking public pieces that – crucially – sit outside the security-guard-defended lobbies of the venture capitalists. It’s a great chance to wander around the Square Mile and see it in a different light. Or just see it, full stop.

Laura Arminda Kingsley, ‘Murmurs of the Deep’
Laura Arminda Kingsley, ‘Murmurs of the Deep’, copyright the artist

SITC didn’t happen last year, but it’s coming back for 2021 with 18 intriguing-looking bits of art. These range from some steel rocks, cast in the form of bits of rubble found on London building sites, to a giant clock, to a 14-foot-high number four, to a collection of paintings belonging to the recently deceased. Quite a range, then. All the works are free to see and accessible, and the group as a whole makes for a brilliant sculpture trail around the City. 

It’s launching on June 15.

Full list of works and locations:

Alice Channer ‘Burial’, churchyard of St Botolph without Bishopsgate.

Ruth Ewan ‘Silent Agitator’, location tbc.

Isabella Martin Keeping Time’99 Bishopsgate.

Mike Ballard ‘Rough Neck Business’, 100 Bishopsgate.

Mark Handforth ‘Harlequin Four’, Undershaft, next to St Helen’s Church.

Eva Rothschild Cosmos’, Undershaft. 

Laura Arminda Kingsley Murmurs of the Deep’, underside of the escalators, Leadenhall Building (The Cheesegrater).

Guillaume Vandame ‘Symbols’, Leadenhall Market. 

Tatiana Wolska ‘Untitled’, Leadenhall Market/70 Gracechurch Street.

Bram Ellens Orphans’, Cullum Street.

Jake Elwes ‘Latent Space’, 120 Fenchurch Street.

Jun T Lai ‘Bloom Paradise’, Fenchurch Street Station Plaza.

Regitze Engelsborg Karlsen ‘Reactivity’, Cunard Place.

Almuth Tebbenhoff ‘RedHead Sunset Stack’, Mitre Square.

Rosanne Robertson Stone (Butch)’, Bury Court.

Laure Prouvost ‘Metal Man – Deeper Together, Deep Travel Ink. NYC’lobby of 70 St Mary Axe.

Oliver Bragg ‘In Loving Memory’, ten benches in seven locations, including Jubilee Gardens and Fen Court Garden.

Elisa Artesero The Garden of Floating Words’, outside 70 St Mary Axe. 

Full details, maps of the artworks’ locations etc will appear on the SITC website.

