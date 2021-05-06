Tickets for Yayoi Kusama’s ‘Infinity Rooms’ show are available to book NOW. The show was due to go on display at Tate Modern last year, as part of the gallery’s year-long celebration of its twentieth birthday. Then guess what? Yep. Anyway, the gallery has now announced that the display will finally go ahead from May 18. It’s a great chance to experience two absolutely iconic works by the Japanese artist. If 2020 boggled your mind, prepare for it to be blown into Cadbury’s Mini Eggs by these babies.





Installation view of ‘Infinity Mirrored Room – Filled with the Brilliance of Life 2011/2017’ at Tate Modern © Yayoi Kusama Photo courtesy of Tate Photography

The featured works are ‘Infinity Mirrored Room – Filled with the Brilliance of Life’, one of Kusama’s largest installations, specifically created for her landmark 2012 retrospective at Tate Modern. The other piece is ‘Chandelier of Grief’, a 2016 room which creates the illusion of a boundless universe of rotating Swarovski crystal light fittings.

Kusama, whose spotty pumpkins basically destroyed Instagram back in 2016, began her ‘Infinity’ or ‘Mirror Room’ series in 1963, disorientating environments that play with notions of space and distance as well as creative possibilities and her own sometimes troubled mental state. Experiencing one of them is unforgettable. The show is booking from May 18 until June 13 for Tate Members, then from June 14 to October 24 for everyone else. Tickets are free for Tate Members, £10 for non-members and just a fiver if you’re under 25. DO NOT MISS THIS!

Book tickets HERE. Yayoi Kusama ‘Infinity Mirror Rooms’, Tate Modern. May 18-Oct 24.

