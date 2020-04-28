The doors of the Sea Life London Aquarium might be closed right now, but otherwise it’s business as usual at the tourist attraction, with the aquarium’s rangers still working to feed and look after its 500 species of weird and wonderful sea creatures. Now, thanks to a new programme of live streams, you can join the staff as they carry out all their behind-the-scenes work and immerse yourself in a whole load of colourful aquatic worlds without leaving your living room.

Throughout the week, Sea Life London Aquarium will live stream feeding sessions and tours of different area of the attraction on Facebook. Today, at 2.30pm you can join the aquarium’s rangers as they feed the sharks that live in the landmark’s Shark Walk. Look out for sand tiger sharks, nurse sharks, black tip reef sharks and lesser spotted dogfish.

Later in the week, the staff will give live tours of the aquarium’s jellyfish zone and the brand new rock pool area which is packed with starfish, sea anemones and crabs.

The aquarium will be broadcasting live streams three to four times a week, varying from live feeds of different creatures (sharks, green sea turtles, crocodiles, Gentoo Penguins) to in-depth Q&A sessions, such as a focus on jellyfish or long snouted seahorses. If you missed it, you can catch up on previous live streams of a crocodile feeding and a super-cute penguin feeding session on their Facebook page.

Here’s this week’s Sea Life London Aquarium live stream programme available on its Facebook page:

Tuesday April 28, 2.30pm: shark feed

Thursday April 30, 2pm: jellyfish

Sunday May 3, 2pm: rock pool

