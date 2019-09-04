Sean Paul will play a haunted Halloween house party in London

Wave goodbye to tins in the park and summer get-ups, and hello to jumpers and central heating bills. It’s as scary as it sounds but Halloween is not far from rearing its spooky head. But worry not, with Halloween comes something to look forward to... the inevitable big night out.

To all you 9-5 ers and party animals alike, you’ve only got a month and a bit to buy your fake blood and get thinking about what the hell you’re going to get up to on All Hallow’s Eve.

If you’re stuck for ideas, Kiss has just announced the first wave of acts for their annual Haunted House party, and you betcha – Sean Paul’s on the list! While the celebrations are taking place on October 25 at the SSE Arena, rather than the 31st itself, that just means there’s more room to get monster mashed-up multiple times. Joining Sean Paul on the first wave of acts is Young T & Bugsey, and more performers due to be announced before the big night.

We know that it can be tricky (or a treat) to find a night that appeals to a whole ghoulish group, but then again, we don’t know a lot of people who can’t agree on the excellence of Sean Paul!

Tickets for the Kiss Haunted House Party are on sale now here.

If it doesn’t sound like your thing, or if you’re up for a more than one celebratory night, why not check out some of the other Halloween parties that are going on right here.