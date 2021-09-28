Halloween falls on Sunday October 31 this year, but that hasn’t stopped London’s party starters from throwing massive events on the witching night and in the run-up to it. There are scary club nights aplenty, but also gothic cabaret shows, frightful live music, spooky immersive experiences and dress-up pizza parties. If you go out on actual Halloween, be prepared to spend Monday November 1 like a zombie at work. It’ll be so worth it, though...

RECOMMENDED: Our complete guide to Halloween in London.