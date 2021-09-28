For the Halloween special of Cabaret Sauvignon's 'draglesque' variety show, expect a star-studded lineup of all sorts of ghoulish performers. Headed by Dolly Trollet, they'll be up to theatrical mischief showing London the very best of torture and terror. There will be screams and spectacles, glitter and gasps, and most of all, surprises. It's the tenth edition, so they must be doing something right...
Halloween falls on Sunday October 31 this year, but that hasn’t stopped London’s party starters from throwing massive events on the witching night and in the run-up to it. There are scary club nights aplenty, but also gothic cabaret shows, frightful live music, spooky immersive experiences and dress-up pizza parties. If you go out on actual Halloween, be prepared to spend Monday November 1 like a zombie at work. It’ll be so worth it, though...
