Halloween club nights, 2017
Photograph: Stephen Vincent

The best Halloween parties in London

Get on down this Halloween – it’s the one occasion when your scary dance moves are acceptable

https://media.timeout.com/images/105815735/image.jpg
Written by
Time Out London editors
&
Sarah Cohen
Halloween falls on Sunday October 31 this year, but that hasn’t stopped London’s party starters from throwing massive events on the witching night and in the run-up to it. There are scary club nights aplenty, but also gothic cabaret shows, frightful live music, spooky immersive experiences and dress-up pizza parties. If you go out on actual Halloween, be prepared to spend Monday November 1 like a zombie at work. It’ll be so worth it, though...

RECOMMENDED: Our complete guide to Halloween in London.

London’s best Halloween parties and club nights

Cabaret Sauvignon: #HALLOWINE

  • Things to do
  • Performances
  • Hoxton

For the Halloween special of Cabaret Sauvignon's 'draglesque' variety show, expect a star-studded lineup of all sorts of ghoulish performers. Headed by Dolly Trollet, they'll be up to theatrical mischief showing London the very best of torture and terror. There will be screams and spectacles, glitter and gasps, and most of all, surprises. It's the tenth edition, so they must be doing something right... 

Festival of the Dead – Halloween Returns
Photograph: Festival of the Dead

Festival of the Dead – Halloween Returns

  • Nightlife
  • Cabaret and burlesque
  • Limehouse

After a two year break, the capital will be able to welcome back the spookiest night out of the year. East London venue Troxy will host Europe’s biggest touring Halloween show from off-beat party pioneers Festival of the Dead. Halloween Returns will blend a variety of music with magical scenery and stunning performances to bring you a wild and exhilarating way to celebrate scary szn, or whatever you're calling it. 

Trapped in Wonderland

  • Things to do
  • Performances
  • Clapham Junction

Alice in Wonderland is already a bit of a freaky tale. This immersive show makes it even freakier. Hop down the rabbit hole to a haunted world of blood-stained tea parties, deranged bunnies, and other crazy characters. You'll be hosted by the Mad Hatter who will take you through a journey of super-size props, DJ sets, and an evil Alice. It's 4.5 hours of Halloween fun, with so much crammed in you won't know where to look...

 

Glitterfest

  • Things to do
  • Event spaces
  • Waterloo

If you're wanting something really, really extra this Halloween, how about a zombie-glitter-R&B-hip hop-rave? Dance the night away with your fellow spooky party animals, joined by confetti cannons, circus acts, zombie stilts walkers and sparkles galore. There will also be a glorious graffiti tunnel on entrance for you to snap that oh-so-important Halloween selfie before the night descends into darkness. Fancy dress essential. 

 

Ballie Ballerson Halloween

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink events
  • Shoreditch

Your favourite ball pit is about to become a blood bath. This Halloween, Ballie Ballerson is hosting a spectacular zombie wedding, with spooky DJs and cocktails to match. There's lots of incentives to really bring it with the outfits, which means you can leave your devil horns at the door. You're in for a free double blood syringe shot if you do go 'all out', and they'll also be giving away £1,000 worth of prizes, including three £250 bar tabs to use on the night for the best dressed. Better get planning those costumes!

Halloween at Lost Boys Pizza
Photograph: Lost Boys Pizza

Halloween at Lost Boys Pizza

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink events
  • Mornington Crescent

Claiming to be the world's only vampire pizza bar, Lost Boys Pizza is hosting a whole weekend of halloweeny stuff. Expect four costume balls held over the course of Octobers spookiest weekend. Tickets cost £40 and includes shots, pizza and three cocktails per person. You can book tables for two, four and six people and the grand prise for best fancy-dressed? Tickets to a movie screening with pizza and prosecco for you and up to 12 friends. It's unclear when the vampires will show up.  

 

Halloween House and Garage Brunch

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink events
  • Spitalfields

What’s spookier than chowing down on a two-course brunch to some sexy garage classics? Some might say... quite a lot?! But if your idea of celebrating spooky season is less dressing up as a swamp monster and watching every “Saw” movie b2b and more popping on some cat ears and dancing to some very good music you're in luck. House and Garage Brunch promises games, DJ sets, dancing and bottomless rum punch plus a burger, fries and a chocolate brownie for every guest. Vegan options available. 

 

Night of the Raving Dead
Photograph: Night Of The Raving Dead

Night of the Raving Dead

  • Nightlife
  • Clubs
  • Limehouse

If you’re looking for just a classic, massive Halloween knees-up, this party at the Troxy should definitely be on your hit list. It’s a fancy dress fiesta promising an immersive experience filled with ghouls, ghosts and zombies. There’ll be loads of special drinks and there’s also a cash prize for the best dressed. And you can expect proper house party vibes – it’s all being pulled together by a promoter called Matt’s BBQ who started out running literally BBQs for his mates and has since put on massive raves in Jamaica and Ibiza. 

 

 

Snappoween
Jose Ramon Camaano

Snappoween

  • Things to do
  • Concerts
  • Chalk Farm

Snappoween, the very raucous annual Halloween gig-like party from Snapped Ankles, just got bolstered by the additions of Stealing Sheep and Mermaid Chunky. Attendees are encouraged to dress up as their ‘favourite ecological disasters’. Expect light, magic and a lot of dancing from a bill full of wild, mind-bending, uncategorisable bands. It will, allegedly, be ‘more fun than you can shake a log at’.

Halloween at Skylight Rooftop

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink events
  • Wapping

Skylight, the exceptional rooftop bar at Tobacco Dock in Wapping, is once again hosting a big ol’ Halloween extravaganza on the Saturday night. You can expect all 20 of its famous (and heated!) igloos to be dressed up and spookified. Apart from themed cocktails, you can also expect a full costume parade, prizes for the best-dressed attendees, outdoor games and a DJ. 

Feel the chill with our Halloween playlist

  • Music

Something wicked this way comes! It’s Fred Deakin, one half of London’s much-loved electronic duo Lemon Jelly and his choice of spooky jams.

Read more
Find the perfect Halloween outfit

From Angels in central London to the cavernous Prangsta in New Cross, find your perfect Halloween costume with our definitive guide to the best fancy dress shops in London.

Read more
