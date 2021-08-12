London
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Phoebe Waller-Bridge

See Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Sian Clifford in conversation next month

The ‘Fleabag’ sisters will be hitting the stage for a Rada fundraiser

Andrzej Lukowski
Phoebe Waller-Bridge may be a superstar these days, but she’s not one to forget her roots – just last year she set up the Theatre Community Fund to help out members of the theatre industry left without income by the pandemic.

And next month she’ll be teaming up with her on-screen ‘Fleabag’ sister Sian Clifford in a fundraiser for their old drama school, Rada. Chaired by journalist Farah Nayeri, the night will see the faux-siblings – and IRL BFFs – team up to chat about their time working together, their time at Rada, and their careers to date.

Naturally, demand is going to be enormous for the one-off event, but worry not: in-person tickets are going to be allocated by a lottery, which you can enter any time from now until midnight on August 19 (they cost £30 a go, and you’ll have 48 hours to purchase yours if you ‘win’ the lottery).

Don’t worry if you don’t snag a physical ticket to the 183-seat theatre, because you can also watch it online on Dice.fm from September 15 – digital tickets are £10 a pop (or £3 to Rada alumni or free to current Rada students).

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Sian Clifford will be in conversation at Rada’s Jerwood Vanbrugh Theatre on Sep 1.

You can enter the ticket lottery at www.rada.ac.uk/ballot.

To watch digitally from Sep 15, head to www.dice.fm.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge launches ‘Fleabag’ gin range.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is bringing ‘Fleabag’ back to raise money for Coronavirus charities.

