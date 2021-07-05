The special bottles of booze are being sold to raise money for emerging talent on the Edinburgh Fringe

News that Phoebe Waller-Bridge is launching a Fleabag-themed gin should come as little surprise to anyone who noted her character’s fondness for knocking back mini tinnies of G&T on the BBC show.

The only question we really have is what took her so long? Costing £48 a bottle, the collab between Waller-Bridge and Edinburgh Gin is all for charidee, with 100% of profits going to help emerging artists so they can get to the Edinburgh Fringe next year. They’ve hoping to raise over £150,000. “Gin and theatre are my two great loves,” explained the Waller-Bridge, who launched Fleabag as a one-woman show on the Fringe in 2013.

'We wanted this bottle to capture a glimpse of Edinburgh in all her mystery and wonder, through the eyes of Fleabag who found her first home there,' she continued. 'I hope every purchase inspires outrageous and creative conversations over ice while bringing the beloved Fringe festival back to life. It’s important to add that Andrew Scott hand wrote a message on the bottle… if that isn’t incentive enough to hunt one down and hold it against your cheek, I don’t know what is.'

The screen printed bottle features lines from the final episode of the show, with “I Love You” handwritten by Waller-Bridge and “It’ll Pass” scrawled by the Hot Priest. Very helpful when it comes to remembering the script when you’ve sunk half a bottle of neat spirit.

There’ll be a limited run of bottles, so if you want to score one, your best bet is to register here and you'll be first in line when bottles go on sale on July 20.

