London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Australian Shakespeare Company
Photo by Australian Shakespeare Company

See Shakespeare under the stars at Kew this summer

‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ gets the most perfect setting imaginable

By
Andrzej Lukowski
Advertising

It’s difficult to imagine a more perfect stand-in for the twinkly, fairy-filled woods of Shakespeare’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ than our own very ravishing Kew Gardens. And this summer you can at last experience the beloved comedy under the Kew stars.

Over the last five years, the Australian Shakespeare Company have dodged several Melbourne winters by bringing daytime family shows to Kew, but 2021 marks the first time they’re putting on a late, with an 8pm kick off and magical transition from dusk to dark on a (hopefully) balmy night pretty much guaranteed. It’s not called ‘A Midsummer Day’s Dream’ is it now? Bring a blanket, pack a picnic and presumably a few wines, and settle in for a night of Rude Mechanicals and bickering lovers. 

It’s worth pointing out that there will also be a daytime family show for those not necessarily in the market for a late one: ‘The Wind in the Willows’ will run while the sun’s up. But the ‘Dream’ is your first-ever chance to see Shakespeare at night here – you’d be an ass to miss it.

‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ is at Kew Gardens Jul 28-Aug 29.

See more Shakespeare plays in London.

See more open-air theatre in London.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.