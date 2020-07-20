See the punderful vegetable sculptures from the virtual Lambeth Country Show

The ever-brilliant Lambeth Country Show went virtual for the first time ever last weekend (Saturday July 18 and Sunday July 19). Joining the very long queue to see the entrants in the eagerly anticipated Vegetable Sculpture Competition has been a festival rite of passage over its 46-year history. Thankfully fans were still able to see the great and the good of popular culture etched out of root vegetables in a new-look online competition.

In 2020, the veggie whittlers took pictures of their creations at home, which were then displayed online rather than in a hot tent in Brockwell Park. This extraordinary year has thrown up plenty of high-octane telly and political blunders all ripe for vegetable puns, so the competition entries did not disappoint. Here’s a rundown of the best vegetable sculptures.

Our essential lockdown Netflix watch got the tater treatment:

‘Turnip King & Carrot Baskin’

‘Thai Gherkin’

And here’s the lead character of a more a recent TV hit, with a lemon wig:

‘Mi-Kale-a Coel-rabi’

Our political leaders were not spared a vegetable-style lampoon:

‘A Total Mash-Up’

‘The Cu-Cummings visit to Bananard Castle’

There was a vegetable ode to lockdown:

‘Shroom Hangout’

We’ve kept the winner till last: an exemplary homage to Frida Kahlo with an impressive avocado brow:

‘Frida Kale-o’

See all the vegetable sculptures and more highlights from this year’s virtual Lambeth Country Show on its Facebook page.

