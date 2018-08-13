A thriller with a twist, the new movie ‘Searching’ arrives in cinemas later this month. Its story is simple – a terrified dad searches for his missing daughter – but the way it plays out is unlike anything you’ve seen before.
The dad, played by John Cho, breaks into the teen’s laptop to find clues to her disappearance – and that’s where the whole movie plays out, right there on the girl’s computer screen.
Time Out readers can see the film before anyone else this week in London by applying for seats at several free screenings across the city on the night on Wednesday August 15.
All you have to do to attend these free screenings is follow the details below and prepare to have your mind blown by this brilliantly inventive new film…
‘Searching’ opens Fri Aug 31. To book a place to watch it as part of Time Out’s ‘Searching’ screening programme head to www.seeitifirst.com and enter the following code: K6MXTV.
Time Out’s ‘Searching’ screenings take place on Wednesday, August 15 at 6pm for 6.30pm at Vue Finchley Road and Piccadilly Circus, and Odeon Greenwich and Wimbledon.
Terms and conditions: Tickets are subject to availability and will be allocated on a first come, first served basis via www.seeitfirst.com.
Each reader may claim up to two tickets and should have matching named ID available if required. The tickets are not for resale. No cash alternative. No late admittance. The cinema reserves the right to refuse admission. In the event of a dispute, the cinema manager’s decision is final.
The dad, played by John Cho, breaks into the teen’s laptop to find clues to her disappearance – and that’s where the whole movie plays out, right there on the girl’s computer screen.
Time Out readers can see the film before anyone else this week in London by applying for seats at several free screenings across the city on the night on Wednesday August 15.
All you have to do to attend these free screenings is follow the details below and prepare to have your mind blown by this brilliantly inventive new film…
‘Searching’ opens Fri Aug 31. To book a place to watch it as part of Time Out’s ‘Searching’ screening programme head to www.seeitifirst.com and enter the following code: K6MXTV.
Time Out’s ‘Searching’ screenings take place on Wednesday, August 15 at 6pm for 6.30pm at Vue Finchley Road and Piccadilly Circus, and Odeon Greenwich and Wimbledon.
Terms and conditions: Tickets are subject to availability and will be allocated on a first come, first served basis via www.seeitfirst.com.
Each reader may claim up to two tickets and should have matching named ID available if required. The tickets are not for resale. No cash alternative. No late admittance. The cinema reserves the right to refuse admission. In the event of a dispute, the cinema manager’s decision is final.
Advertising
Advertising
0Add comment
Comments
0 comments
 
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
Newest | Oldest