Selfridges is opening a Japanese speakeasy bar covered in kisses

If you’re short on date ideas during the month of lurrrve – or indeed, short on dates – Selfridges might be able to offer some inspiration. The department store is opening its very own (and particularly tiny) bar with a unique style of decor. The Lip Bar, which doubles as an art installation, will be covered in work by Japanese photographer Daido Moriyama, with the bar’s surfaces plastered with one of his photographs in particular: a saturated, up-close image of a pair of red-hot lips.

Visits to the Japanese speakeasy – popping up inside the Oxford Street store’s Art Tank for just under a month – need to be booked and paid for in advance, but a one-hour session at the six-seater ‘micro bar’ costs £10 and includes two drinks (either sake or Asahi beer, in keeping with the Japanese theme).

Plus, more of photographer Moriyama’s work capturing Japan’s street life will be on display within Selfridge’s Art Store if you’re keen to get even more up close and personal with his radical style (you know, after some sake).

The Lip Bar is popping up at The Corner Shop, Selfridges Ground Floor, 400 Oxford Street, W1A 1AB from Thursday February 7 until Sunday March 3. Click here to book a slot at the speakeasy.

