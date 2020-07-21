Seven Dials is being pedestrianised from next month

Remember when there were barely any cars on the roads during lockdown? If you enjoyed being able to wander the streets without dodging moving vehicles, there’s good news: Seven Dials is being pedestrianised.

The junction in the West End has partnered with Camden Council to introduce timed road closures, making it easier for pedestrians and cyclists to get around. From August 3, the roads in Seven Dials will be closed to traffic from 10am to 6pm. They’ll be controlled by barriers and a security team. The road closures are expected to be in place until the end of the year.

And if you’re now getting around the city on two wheels, there will be an increase in the number of parking spots for bikes in Seven Dials, as well as those all-important hand-sanitising stations throughout the area. There will also be a one-way system for pedestrians at Neal’s Yard.

As restaurants, bars and cafés reopen, Seven Dials is also in talks with the council about relaxing licensing laws so that they can add more seating outside, following other West End streets getting the green light to do so. We’ll raise a (socially distanced) pint to that.

