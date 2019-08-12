Seven musical museum lates you'll want to catch at Emerge Festival

Have you ever wanted more from a night out or a gig? Thanks to Emerge Festival, a new two-day event billed as ‘Glastonbury meets Night at the Museum’, there’s one evening a year where you can enjoy loads more cultural goodness than just going to your average gig venue.

On Friday September 27 and Saturday September 28, Emerge Festival will be taking over some of London’s most unique and historic venues for a series of bespoke music and nightlife events. One £15 ticket will give you access to more than 30 different lates each day, including Apsley House and the Natural History Museum.

Here are seven music-related lates for you to bookmark...





Morgan Munroe at Wellington Arch

The roof of this resplendent Hyde Park Corner landmark will be transformed into a pop-up gin bar where R&B singer-songwriter Morgan Munroe will deliver a sultry acoustic set. Frankly, we’ll drink to all of that. Wellington Arch. Sep 27.

Ady Suleiman and Poppy Ajudha at the Horniman

Delightfully mellow singer-songwriter Ady Suleiman and South London electro-soul-jazzer Poppy Ajudha perform on the bandstand at Forest Hill’s eccentric and sprawling Horniman Museum. Horniman Museum. Sep 27.

In Future, curated by Flohio

Renegades will want to pop into Banqueting House for what’s described as a celebration of humans’ innate ‘desire to rebel against the past and present to embrace uncertainty, create change and bring about new ideas’. Making sense of that brief will be hugely influential and respected youth marketing agency, Livity. Expect a thought-provoking mix of music, art, video, fashion and spoken-word – all curated by UK hip-hop star Flohio. Banqueting House. Sep 27.

Benin City and Mina Rose at Nunnery Gallery

London trio Benin City will bring their authentic club tunes to the courtyard at Bow’s Nunnery Gallery, a contemporary art space housed in a nineteenth-century former convent. Support will come from super-talented south Londoner Mina Rose, so this night should be, well, simply divine. Nunnery Gallery. Sep 27.

Wilfrid Wood’s Make Your Own Cartoon

The sculpting don who’s made plasticine recreations of Mark Zuckerberg, Vladimir Putin and David Cameron in swimming trunks will host a masterclass at the Cartoon Museum. Could you be the one to make a perfect miniature Boris? Cartoon Museum. Sep 27.

Eating with Elephants at Grand Junction

This one’s definitely an appetising prospect. Eating with Elephants, a woke supper club which puts storytelling to the fore, will bring its nourishing blend of food and discussion to the undercroft at Westbourne Green’s St Mary Magdalene’s Church. Grand Junction. Sep 28.

Lost in the Museum

Head to the Natural History Museum for a ‘lucky dip’ of talks, exploring life and death while DJs drop beats among specimens, such as Hope, the Museum’s four-tonne skeleton of a blue whale. Natural History Museum. Sep 28.

Tickets are available at emergefestival.co.uk. Read more about Emerge here.