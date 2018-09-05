Seven new micro parks are coming to the Thames

London’s new ‘super sewer’, the Thames Tideway Tunnel, isn’t just a massive update to the city’s waste system: it’s also a chance to improve places above ground. Although bits of the riverbank were (controversially) taken out of the public realm completely during construction, the plan is to create new spaces once the diggers have gone. And today, Tideway has revealed images of the seven tiny-but-snazzy new parks planned for the banks of the River Thames.

Victoria, Chelsea and Albert Embankments, Blackfriars Bridge and Heathwall Pumping Station in Nine Elms will be getting a makeover, as will King Edward Memorial Park in the east and Putney Embankment in the west. We’re pretty glad that millions of tonnes of sewage will be prevented from overflowing into the river each year. But we’re much more pumped about seven new spots to sunbathe, stroll and savour those sweet river views.

Check out artists’ impressions of the new riverside micro parks…

