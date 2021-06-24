Seven of the best things to do in New Cross

From tip-top caffs to beautiful parks, these are the places that Nic Desborough, presenter of Roundhouse podcast Fluid, loves.

‘Jade cooks a mouth-watering buffet of Caribbean food and you can pick and choose what you fancy. Her smile along with the bright yellow interior invites you in from the busy road, ready for a warm and delicious meal.’ 127 New Cross Rd, SE14 5DJ.

‘Pretty much the undisputed hotspot in the area for a banging view. It’s quiet and serene: you can just sit there and watch the city in front of you. If you can make it for sunset, do!’ 75 Kitto Rd, SE14 5TN.

3. The Greenhouse

‘More towards Deptford, a lovely queer-friendly café. It’s very warm and cosy, with great coffee and vegan brownies.’ 481 New Cross Rd, SE14 6TA.

‘A record and whole foods shop providing a little bubble of tranquillity from the hustle and bustle. Lovely staff, great stock and lots of plants.’ 6 Clifton Rise, SE14 6JP.





‘This Latin American restaurant will make you look at freshness and flavour from a whole different perspective. Incredible food, coupled with warm and friendly service from owners Andrea and Jhon.’ 181 New Cross Rd, SE14 5DG.





‘A lovely quiet stretch of grass with a little hill, from where you can see Canary Wharf and loads of the city. It’s close to a cycle/footpath to Surrey Quays that’s really nice for a meander.’ Lovelinch Close, SE15 1HA.





‘This is a lovely area, especially in the summer when everyone’s out and about. There’s a skate park, pond (complete with baby coots) and lovely café-restaurant Festa sul Prato.’ 55 Rolt St, SE8 5NJ.





Read about Love Local, Time Out's campaign to support local businesses.