Seven Sisters club Five Miles has released a compilation to help it survive

Like a lot of Londoners, Five Miles is celebrating its birthday in lockdown. But as the Seven Sisters club turns three, it’s also fighting for its survival. Like the rest of the capital’s venues, Five Miles has been closed since March. It’s now facing the real possibility that it simply won’t make it.

On its Facebook page, Five Miles says: ‘It's tough to face that it’s come to this point, and trust us when we say it’s a last resort, especially at a time when there are so many other more pressing issues happening in the world right now but WE NEED YOUR HELP. Our small venue has become a cornerstone of the creative community and music scene in London. We are 100% independent and support other like-minded communities across our city and beyond. Since opening we have had a strong emphasis on diversity and inclusivity with our venue and have become an important place for Londoners from all walks of life to call home.’

The venue has started a crowdfunder, but it’s also rounded up a host of DJs and producers to contribute to that much-hallowed UK music tradition, the charity LP. Okay, it’s not actually on vinyl, but the 24-track compilation ‘Five Miles from Home’ features tracks by the likes of Daphni and Yazzus, with all proceeds from it going to support Five Miles.

With its onsite brewery, Middle Eastern restaurant, Alcons Audio sound system and 4am licence, Five Miles was a bit of a north London game-changer when it opened in 2017. Time Out said: ‘The bar has an airy warehouse feel with some nice touches: the patterned tables look like something “Miami Vice”s Sonny Crockett would rest his cocktail on. The club, though, is an intense rave space for people who want to get down. They complement each other well – everyone likes to say no to the sesh once in a while and drink something better than warm Red Stripe, right?’

Exactly. Okay, so you’re not going be able to do all that round yours, but order some craft ale, warm up the falafels and stick on ‘Five Miles at Home’. It’s got some great tunes on it, as well as some excellent titles. We particularly like Z Lovecraft’s ‘Undercooked Morley’s Dub’, Jon Phonics’s ‘Offshore Bank Accounts’ and Telemachus’s ‘OMG I Love Your Trouser'. Bring a bit of class to your DIY club night, flick the lights on and off to this, and help Five Miles open its doors again soon.

Donate to Five Miles on its crowdfunder. The ‘Five Miles at Home’ compilation is on Bandcamp, £15.

