Shakespeare’s Globe will hold open castings for the very first time

It’s been a grim couple of years for aspiring actors, with theatre closures meaning that a generation of new drama school graduates has missed out on career-starting opportunities. Plus, even more experienced actors are struggling to kickstart their careers again after too long ‘resting’ on government orders. Luckily, Shakespeare’s Globe is here to help, with an initiative that’ll put fresh talent face to face with casting professionals.

The plan is simple: to introduce the kind of ‘open castings’ which have long been common on Broadway, but are pretty rare in London’s theatre scene. The way these work is that, rather than waiting to be invited to audition via their agent, actors can apply for the chance to turn up on a set day for a session with the theatre’s in-house casting professionals and directors.

The first open casting day will be on February 24, with applications open from today (January 25). Applicants must have graduated from an accredited drama school, or they must have two professional speaking credits under their belt.

Shakespeare's Globe’s artistic director Michelle Terry hopes that the opportunity will particularly benefit under-represented actors: ‘There are amazing artists out there who want to work on these incredible stages and share in the making of these deliciously complex and complicated plays, but for monolithic reasons can’t even get close to the door,’ she said. ‘It’s our job to do everything we can to not only open the door, but hold the door open and welcome those artists in. These meetings are just one way for us to do that.’

