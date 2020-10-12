Run by two south Londoners with an eye for ace products

By the end of lockdown, we were all eye-rolling at the thought of another event in the digital realm: Zoom, Instagram Live or otherwise. Much like the baking, cocktail making and macramé looping – we'd hit saturation point.

But there’s one exception to the rule, it seems. The South London Makers Market has managed to put on a whopping 14 iterations of its online event since the world turned upside down, amassing 18,000 followers in the process. The key to its success is undoubtably a keen eye for one-off treasures (but its sumptuous photo shoots can’t hurt, either).

The market is run by south Londoners Daisy and Olivia Tinker, one a former visual merchandiser and the other a former ASOS Marketplace Editor, to run the events full-time. What began as simply sharing their collective interest in interiors on @asouthlondonstyle, has become a way to support small businesses in their local area.

This December, they’ll be hosting a ‘Christmas Bonanza’, with the biggest and best line-up yet: allowing Londoners to shop safely online for gifts they may not find anywhere else. Exclusive products from 30 brands, including the likes of ceramicist Son of Pear, premium London jeweller Ella Stern, and artist Harlie Briggs, will be available to buy via their Instagram Stories.

Go forth and shop small! You don't even need to remember your mask for this one.

The Christmas edition of ‘A South London Makers Market’ takes place on December 5 & 6, with full information available here.

