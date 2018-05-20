‘Shoplifters‘ makes off with the Palme d’Or

The red carpet has been rolled up and the reels removed from their projectors as the Cannes Film Festival shuts down for another year – though not before handing out a few prizes. And the most prestigious of the lot — the Palme d’Or — went to one of the festival’s favourites this year, Hirokazu Kore-eda, for his acclaimed family drama ’Shoplifters’.

Nadine Labaki’s ‘Capernaum’, fancied as a possible Palme winner during the second week of competition, ended up with the Jury Prize. Meanwhile, Spike Lee, famously overlooked for the Palme for ‘Do The Right Thing’, finally got some love from the festival jury when his incendiary, hilarious and deeply topical ‘BlacKkKlansman’ picked up the Grand Prix.

There was a special Palme d’Or for Jean-Luc Godard, something of a lifetime achievement award for the French great. Read our review of the film he won it for, ‘Image Book’, here.

Best Director, meanwhile, went to Paweł Pawlikowski for his immaculate romance ‘Cold War’.



Head to the official Cannes site for a full round-up of an awards extravanganza that featured the unlikely (some would say diabolical) sight of Sting and Shaggy performing on the festival steps.