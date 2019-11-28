Shopping online this Black Friday? TfL wants you to click and collect

It’s that time of year again: Black Friday is almost upon us. The US-imported shopping frenzy is a great time to bag a bargain, sure. But ahead of the retail bonanza, Transport for London is asking people to choose click-and-collect rather than home delivery.

Why? Well, put it like this: there’s a reason it ain’t called Green Friday. TfL data shows that van and lorry traffic around the city (which is partly driven by online shopping) was responsible for 29 percent of central London’s total nitrogen dioxide emissions in 2016. This gas is harmful to people’s health, and is also a large contributor to the city’s toxic and polluted air. A surge in shoppers picking up large items by car also adds to emissions around events like Black Friday.

So if you must participate in this week’s orgy of consumerism, TfL is urging you to make a few green switches. It has suggested using click-and-collect to cut down on the need for multiple van journeys. Instead, you can pick up all your parcels from dedicated lockers or a nearby corner shop. It’s sometimes a bit cheaper than home delivery, too.

Popping to an IRL shop to grab your bargains also makes a big difference – and if you get there on foot or by public transport, even better. Handily, we’ve just updated our list of the best shops in London. Remember: always splurge responsibly.

